Dubai Land Department and Crypto.com sign blockchain real estate partnership By: PANews 2025/07/07 17:25

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Crowdfund Insider, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a memorandum of cooperation with the global cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. The two parties will jointly create a digital investment environment for virtual real estate. The cooperation aims to promote Dubai's digital transformation, support real estate blockchain innovation, and help achieve Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The agreement includes blockchain real estate transactions, asset tokenization, and the application of digital currencies in real estate settlements. It is expected to open up new channels for international investors and further consolidate Dubai's leading position as a global smart city.