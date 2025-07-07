Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian crypto entities

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 16:37
Rubic
RBC$0.009917-1.95%

Ukraine has imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Russian individuals and crypto-related entities accused of facilitating financial flows that support the Kremlin’s war efforts.

In a July 6 statement reported by RBC Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest sanctions package, developed with the National Bank of Ukraine, aims to block financial schemes increasingly reliant on cryptocurrency transfers. The sanctions list includes 60 companies and 73 Russian nationals.

“We will work on each one with our partners to combine sanctions — ours and European, ours and those of other significant jurisdictions worldwide,”  Zelenskyy said, adding that the action was coordinated with Ukraine’s international partners. One sanctioned company, he noted, processed billions of dollars in crypto transactions this year, most of which supported Russia’s defense industry.

Zelenskyy stressed the strategic importance of sanctioning digital assets. As conventional banking routes are increasingly restricted, Russia has turned to crypto networks to sustain critical wartime logistics. The Ukrainian government is pushing for synchronized action with the European Union and other allied jurisdictions to limit these flows.

The move follows a broader campaign to stifle Russia’s use of digital assets for sanctions evasion. Since legalizing crypto payments for cross-border trade in 2024, Russian entities,including pro-war groups, have raised millions in crypto to bypass banking restrictions. Still, analysts argue that crypto’s limited liquidity and blockchain transparency make it an inefficient tool for large-scale evasion.

Ukraine, by contrast, has effectively leveraged digital assets for defense funding. Since the invasion began, the country has received over $200 million in crypto donations and ranks among the top nations for crypto adoption.

Zelenskyy confirmed more measures are in development, including further alignment with EU sanctions packages. Ukraine has already implemented several rounds mirroring Brussels’ restrictions and is pushing for mutual recognition of its sanctions within the EU.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7494-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03149+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000313-4.36%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00294-0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi