Ethereum co-founder proposes transaction gas limit to improve network security and efficiency

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 14:55
MAY
MAY$0.03746-2.14%
SOON
SOON$0.8528+3.34%

Ethereum may soon enforce a 16.77 million gas limit on single transactions under EIP-7983, proposed by Vitalik Buterin and researcher Toni Wahrstätter to improve performance and reduce attack surfaces.

According to the July 6 proposal, Ethereum can “enhance its resilience against certain DoS vectors, improve network stability, and provide more predictability to transaction processing costs” by implementing a protocol-level cap on individual transactions.

Under the current structure, a single Ethereum transaction can theoretically consume the entire block’s gas limit, exposing the network to denial-of-service attacks and potential instability. EIP-7983 addresses the issue by introducing a cap of 16.77 million gas units per transaction, each unit representing a measure of computational work on the Ethereum network.

This would prevent any single transaction from monopolising block space and ensure a more even distribution of gas consumption across transactions. Transactions that specify a gas limit exceeding 16.77 million would be rejected during block validation, making them ineligible for inclusion in new blocks.

The proposal does not change the total block gas limit, which remains adjustable by miners and validators under the existing consensus framework. Instead, it introduces a protocol-level restriction designed to limit the gas usage of individual transactions, thereby improving predictability and safety.

Buterin and Wahrstätter argue that the 16.77 million cap strikes a balance between accommodating complex use cases, such as DeFi interactions and contract deployments, while reducing operational and security risks. 

Most current transactions reportedly fall well below this threshold, meaning the proposal is unlikely to disrupt typical user or developer activity.

The cap also supports better compatibility with zero-knowledge virtual machines (zkVMs), which benefit from transactions being broken into smaller, more manageable components. 

By enforcing per-transaction gas constraints, EIP-7983 encourages the decomposition of large transactions into smaller, modular units. This approach aligns well with the operational requirements of zk-based execution environments and can potentially enable more efficient proof generation and integration at the protocol level.

EIP-7983 builds on earlier work, including EIP-7825, which similarly sought to improve the predictability of transaction execution. Both proposals reflect a broader movement within the Ethereum ecosystem to address complexity and performance bottlenecks at the protocol level.

The proposal comes as Ethereum faces mounting competition from faster and more efficient smart contract platforms. 

For instance, in June, Solana outpaced Ethereum in terms of decentralized application revenue, generating over $146 million. Solana also retained a higher share of DEX volume, recording $5.78 billion compared to Ethereum’s $4.7 billion.

Amidst this backdrop, Buterin has called for simplifying Ethereum’s core design to improve security, reduce costs, and make development easier. He argued that a leaner, more accessible Ethereum would lower infrastructure and maintenance costs and also improve decentralization and security.

Separately, Buterin has proposed reducing node hardware requirements through partial statelessness. In a post published later in May, he introduced a concept where full nodes verify the entire chain but only store the state relevant to the user.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7494-8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03149+38.78%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000313-4.36%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.0075-0.66%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.55%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.00294-0.47%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi