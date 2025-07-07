A hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users bought 4,863 ETH for 12.5 million DAI By: PANews 2025/07/07 14:54

DAI $0.9996 +0.04% ETH $4,382.75 -1.39%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a hacker who stole funds from Coinbase users purchased 4,863 ETH at a price of US$2,569 per ETH with 12.5 million DAI. The hacker currently still holds $45.36 million in DAI in 2 different wallets and is likely to continue purchasing more ETH.