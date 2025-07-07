Metaplanet increased its holdings by 2,205 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 15,555 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/07 13:07

PANews reported on July 7 that according to official news, Japanese listed company Metaplanet once again spent US$238.7 million to increase its holdings of 2,205 BTC, with an average purchase price of US$108,237. The BTC yield so far in 2025 has reached 416.6%. As of July 7, the company’s total holdings reached 15,555 BTC, with a total purchase price of approximately US$1.54 billion and an average purchase price of US$99,307.