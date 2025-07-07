LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and trading volume By: PANews 2025/07/07 08:38

FUN $0.008626 +0.27% TOKEN $0.01246 +0.24% PUMP $0.005561 -3.47% LETSBONK $0.02352 -4.46%

PANews reported on July 7 that according to The Block, Solana's on-chain Meme coin launch platform LetsBONK surpassed Pump.fun for the first time in terms of daily token issuance, number of graduated tokens, and trading volume. Adam_Tehc, creator of the Dune dashboard, pointed out that LetsBONK's token issuance was already ahead within 24 hours from Sunday morning; by Sunday afternoon, the gap had widened further, with LetsBONK recording about 15,600 token issuances and Pump.fun 11,500. Data showed that on Sunday afternoon, LetsBONK's market share reached 49.80%, while Pump.fun's was 40.90%. LetsBONK's 24-hour trading volume increased by $86 million, but Pump.fun had more than twice as many active traders as LetsBONK.