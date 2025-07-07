U.S. House Ways and Means Committee to Discuss Crypto Tax Framework at Hearing on Wednesday By: PANews 2025/07/07 07:12

PANews reported on July 7 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee will hold a hearing on Wednesday titled "Making America the Global Cryptocurrency Capital," focusing on establishing a 21st century digital asset tax policy framework.