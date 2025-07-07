Sextortion and $400m in Bitcoin: Inside the Secret Service’s crypto war

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/07 04:00
Union
U$0.002511-57.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00418+1.21%

Now armed with blockchain forensics instead of briefcases of cash, the U.S. Secret Service is quietly becoming one of the most sophisticated crypto crime-fighting units in the world.

According to Bloomberg, its Global Investigative Operations Center has seized nearly $400 million in digital assets—stored in a single cold wallet—through operations targeting scams, fraud, and extortion.

One recent case illustrates the agency’s evolving reach: after a teenager was sextorted for $600, agents traced the crypto through a money mule to a Nigerian national allegedly responsible for thousands of illicit transactions.

The agency, led by investigative analyst Jamie Lam, specializes in digital financial crimes using software, subpoenas, and spreadsheets rather than traditional law enforcement tools.

The team traces cryptocurrency fraud through domain registrations, wallet connections, and blockchain analysis.

Romance scams drive majority of crypto losses

Americans reported $9.3 billion in cryptocurrency-related scams in 2024, accounting for more than half of the $16.6 billion in total internet crime losses reported to the FBI. Older victims suffered the largest losses at nearly $2.8 billion, primarily through fake investment platforms.

The Secret Service’s Kali Smith, who directs the agency’s cryptocurrency strategy, has conducted training workshops in over 60 countries to help local law enforcement unmask digital crimes.

“Sometimes after just a week-long training, they can be like, ‘Wow, we didn’t even realize that this is occurring in our country,'” Smith said during a recent Bermuda training session.

Recent cases show the agency’s investigative capabilities. An Idaho teenager received sextortion demands after sending inappropriate photos online, paying $600 before contacting police.

Secret Service analysts traced payments through an American money mule to a Nigerian passport holder who had processed $4.1 million across nearly 6,000 transactions.

British authorities arrested the suspected extortionist upon landing in England, where he awaits extradition. The case involved reconstructing the crime through screenshots, receipts, and blockchain data analysis. It also underscores how digital sleuthing is redefining modern law enforcement—and how online exploitation has become a billion-dollar crimes.

The Secret Service collaborates with cryptocurrency companies for trace analysis and wallet freezes. Coinbase and Tether have publicly acknowledged assisting investigations, with one recovery involving $225 million in USDT linked to romance-investment scams.

“We’ve been following the money for 160 years,” said Patrick Freaney, head of the agency’s New York field office. “This training is part of that mission.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7475-8.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03134+38.24%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003134-4.24%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00752-0.39%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.26203-7.58%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002944-0.03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi