The suspected Arthapala address has recharged 5,850 ETH to major exchanges in the past 5 hours By: PANews 2025/07/06 18:04

PANews reported on July 6 that according to the monitoring of chain analyst AI Auntie (@ai_9684xtpa), the address of Arthapala, a suspected staking and verification service provider, has recharged 5,850 ETH to major exchanges again in the past 5 hours, worth $14.73 million. Since June 27, the entity has transferred a total of 54,179 ETH to exchanges, with a total value of up to $135 million, and an average recharge price of $2,491.25.