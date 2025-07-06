The popularity of virtual assets has spread to A-shares, and many listed companies have been asked about their stablecoin layout By: PANews 2025/07/06 17:10

PANews reported on July 6 that according to the 21st Century Business Herald, the popularity of virtual asset transactions has spread from Hong Kong stocks to A-shares. Recently, many listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen have been frequently asked on interactive platforms whether they have deployed stablecoin businesses. Industry insiders believe that the opening of policies, the surge in efficiency and strategic positioning have jointly driven the market's optimism about stablecoin businesses. In particular, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance, which will officially take effect on August 1, is the world's first comprehensive regulatory framework for legal currency stablecoins. Gan Tian, CEO of China Asset Management (Hong Kong), said: "The stablecoin business is currently in a critical stage from policy implementation to scenario pilot." The Hong Kong Web3 ecosystem is ushering in new development opportunities, showing strong growth momentum and driving the local ecosystem towards sustainable development.