Legendary rapper Drake mentions BTC in new song By: PANews 2025/07/05 22:32

BTC $121,414.84 -0.47%

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, legendary rapper Drake mentioned "BTC" in his new song "What Did I Miss?" The lyrics are: "I look at this sh*t like a BTC. Could be down this week, then I'm up next week", which means: "I look at this thing like Bitcoin. It may fall this week and rise next week."