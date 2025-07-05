Ethereum Community Fund: Committed to pushing ETH to $10,000, details of follow-up work will be released soon By: PANews 2025/07/05 20:48

PANews reported on July 5 that the Ethereum Community Foundation (Ethereum Community Foundation) posted on the X platform that it has received positive feedback from the community since its launch, so it will release a series of follow-up work details in the next few weeks, including: complete funding details, the first batch of work initiatives, core team and contribution value information, and disclosure of how to apply or make contributions. The Ethereum Community Foundation added that the organization is not a think tank, but a "battle fund" dedicated to pushing ETH to $10,000.