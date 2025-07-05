Beijing Economic and Information Technology Bureau: Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system By: PANews 2025/07/05 17:25

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Caixin.com, Tang Jianguo, member of the Party Leadership Group and deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, introduced that the added value of Beijing's digital economy accounts for more than 40% of GDP. In terms of blockchain, Beijing has built the country's first blockchain software and hardware technology system. Currently, digital economy companies account for more than 40% of listed companies on the Beijing Stock Exchange.