Hong Kong Treasury Secretary: Preparing to issue the third batch of token bonds By: PANews 2025/07/05 16:29

PANews reported on July 5 that according to the Hong Kong Wen Wei Po, Hong Kong Treasury Secretary Paul Chan said at the Hong Kong Digital Finance Awards 2025 ceremony that Hong Kong has issued green bonds in tokenized form twice in 2023 and 2024, and the third batch of tokenized bonds is also being prepared. He revealed that the government will regularize the issuance of tokenized government bonds in the future and provide incentives for the tokenization of real-world assets, such as exempting tokenized exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from stamp duty when they are transferred. Hong Kong will also promote the tokenization of a wider range of assets and financial instruments, demonstrating the diverse applications of tokenization technology in different sectors, including precious metals, non-ferrous metals and renewable energy (such as solar panels).