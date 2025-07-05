Musk once again posts vote to establish 'American Party' By: PANews 2025/07/05 15:21

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, on July 4, local time, American entrepreneur Elon Musk once again posted a vote on the establishment of a new party, the "American Party", on the social platform. So far, more than 1.08 million accounts have participated in the vote, of which 64.4% chose "yes" and 35.6% chose "no". On July 4, local time, US President Trump signed the "Big and Beautiful" tax and spending bill into effect. On June 30, local time, Musk posted dozens of posts in a row, saying that those lawmakers who supported the bill should be ashamed, and said that if the bill passed, the "American Party" would be established the next day.