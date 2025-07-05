Trump: Trade letter signed and to be sent on Monday By: PANews 2025/07/05 11:12

TRUMP $7.547 -3.67% SIGN $0.06196 -2.20% TRADE $0.09706 -5.94%

PANews reported on July 5 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump issued a statement on the letters to trading partners, saying that I did sign some letters, and the trade letters have been signed and will be sent on Monday. Twelve countries have responded to this matter.