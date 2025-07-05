Data: BTC's total unrealized profits are about $1.2 trillion By: PANews 2025/07/05 09:56

PANews reported on July 5 that glassnode tweeted that currently, the total unrealized profit of BTC is about 1.2 trillion US dollars, which not only highlights the substantial value appreciation experienced by Bitcoin investors, but also indicates that sellers may face pressure if sentiment changes.