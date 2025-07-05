One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/05 02:23
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5027+8.55%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13948+6.35%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000312-4.55%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004216-0.80%
RWAX
APP$0.001701-12.13%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

RICH Miner launches smart cloud mining app with zero setup, letting anyone earn crypto daily with one-click activation.

As cryptocurrency gradually becomes popular, more and more users hope to enjoy the “automatic money-making” bonus brought by digital assets without understanding the code, buying mining machines, or watching the market.

RICH Miner seized this trend and launched an intelligent cloud mining app that completely changed the threshold of traditional mining, bringing a new mining method of “zero equipment, zero maintenance, and zero operation”. It really did it – one-click start, everyone participates, and the world makes money every day!

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 1

Start passive income with a mobile phone

Just download the RICH Miner intelligent cloud mining app on a mobile phone, register an account, and get a $15 computing power reward. Users only need to connect to the internet with their mobile phones to automatically start the daily income process without any hardware investment.

Supported currencies cover mainstream assets: BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, DOGE, SOL, USDC, etc. The platform provides flexible computing power contracts, and users can freely choose according to their budget and income period.

Core advantages: Why are users all over the world using it?

  • Free registration and free computing power: new users can get mining experience gold after registration.
  • Extremely simple operation, one-click start: no technical foundation required, friendly interface.
  • Daily income is automatically credited: no need to wait, stable daily settlement.
  • Multi-currency support: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other mainstream currencies can participate.
  • Full control of the mobile terminal: check income, manage contracts, and withdraw coins in seconds at any time.
  • Green and low-carbon, intelligent scheduling: multiple hosting mines around the world, environmentally friendly and energy-saving mining.

User feedback: real experience of global participants

Millions of users from more than 120 countries around the world have achieved a breakthrough in passive income through RICH Miner. Many users have reported that they never thought that they could make hundreds or even thousands of dollars a day just by relying on a mobile phone. For long-term holders, assets are no longer idle, and they are increasing in value every day.

Start light mining in just three steps:

Step 1: Download the RICH Miner official app.

Go to the RICH Miner official website or download and install the mobile application through the app.

Step 2: Quickly register an account

Register a new account. Successful registration will give you a $15 computing power reward, which is suitable for novices to try mining.

Step 3: Select a contract and start with one click. Go to the cloud computing power contract page and select a suitable mining plan according to the budget.

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 2

Mining income is automatically credited to the account and can be withdrawn at any time:

After mining starts, the system automatically settles the income every day and credits it to the RICH Miner account balance. After reaching the minimum withdrawal threshold of $100, users can withdraw coins to their personal wallet.

One-click cloud mining? RICH Miner brings mining to all - 3

Conclusion: The era of the mining machine starts today

RICH Miner is redefining the way to participate in cryptocurrency mining. Mining is no longer exclusive to geeks, nor does it rely on expensive equipment and high electricity bills. Now, with a mobile phone and an account, someone can easily earn a daily income in any corner of the world.

Join RICH Miner to make digital assets move and make money every day!

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7376-9.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03195+41.24%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003111-4.86%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00751-0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-15.84%
Edge
EDGE$0.2621-7.25%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002947+0.13%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Robert Kiyosaki Tuyên Bố 60/40 Đã Chết, Chỉ Ra Bitcoin Là Con Đường Đến Tự Do Tài Chính

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi