Alpine Fox LP founder says he has reached an agreement with a whale buyer on a transaction of more than 8,000 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/04 22:52

According to PANews on July 4, Mike Alfred, founder of Alpine Fox LP, posted on the X platform: "A super whale buyer contacted me in the past hour and we have reached an agreement on a transaction of more than 8,000 bitcoins. The selling pressure in the open market will decrease and the price is expected to recover by next Monday."