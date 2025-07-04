The sixth address of a whale holding 10,000 BTC was activated after being dormant for about 14 years

By: PANews
2025/07/04 22:10
Bitcoin
BTC$121,382.84-0.48%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, an address that had been dormant for 14.2 years had just been activated. The address contained 10,000 bitcoins (worth $1,088,378,525), which were only worth $34,023 in 2011. It is reported that this is the sixth bitcoin address that has been dormant for more than 14 years to be activated today.

According to previous news, a Coinbase executive said that the ancient whale that transferred tens of thousands of BTC today might be a single miner from 2011 who once held 200,000 BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

