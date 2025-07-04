BoE Governor Andrew Bailey Warns Adoption of Stablecoins Threatens Central Bank

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/07/04 20:02
Threshold
T$0.01526+0.32%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00651-5.51%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13535+1.09%

As the adoption of stablecoins slowly takes over, stewardship and proper regulation become a priority to maintain economic harmony. Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey seems to think the same.

Bailey has cautioned that the adoption of digital currencies, including stablecoins, could upset the economic applecart if proper regulation isn’t implemented.

Per remarks given during his speech at the Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture on 3 July 2025, the nature of reserve currency has evolved. The monetary world has moved on from the earlier definition of a reserve currency as a fixed monetary anchor to an increasing reliance on secure, liquid assets such as the US Treasuries, and the central bank’s supply of liquidity as and when needed.

“First, at least for the large economies, it could be asked today, what is the point of official reserves?” he said.

In addition to this, Bailey also put forth the notion of the changing role of reserve currency, explaining how it has moved from backing currency convertibility to preserving financial stability as capital circulates in and out of a country.

Bailey cautioned, “Central banks need to carefully examine payment innovation based on stablecoins.”

Bailey, soon to lead the Financial Stability Board, has previously flagged potential threats regarding stablecoins and plans to address them soon.

Explore: Best Meme Coin ICOs to Invest in July 2025

Adoption of Stablecoins Could Cause Digital Dollarisation

In the wake of the landmark legislation passed by the US Senate normalising the use of stablecoins, Bailey’s warnings come amidst growing concerns related to the wide adoption of the US dollar-backed stablecoin, which could cause digital dollarisation.

A striking contrast to this is the US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, hailing the stablecoin legislation as a step towards cementing the dollar’s reserve currency status worldwide, amidst concerns regarding the erosion of trust in the greenback’s reserve currency status.

“We need to watch carefully the evolution of payment forms and whether innovation here introduces fragility into what I would call the ‘money system,” said Bailey.

He went on to point out during his lecture the need for authorities to carefully monitor any changes made to the structure of money, such as the introduction of privately issued stablecoins, that help mitigate any detrimental effects on monetary trust.

“If, for instance, stablecoins emerge as a new form of money, we have to decide how to ensure the singleness of money and therefore trust in money in this world, and what role the notion of reserve currency should play here,” he said.

He added, “The rise of stablecoins could raise questions about the purpose of official foreign reserves in major advanced economies today.”

Explore: 10+ Crypto Tokens That Can Hit 1000x in 2025

“Central banks could face the heat if stablecoins become a widely used form of payment without proper regulations”

Bailey mentioned that authorities should make efforts to clarify the role of reserve currencies since advancements in payment technologies might avoid traditional oversight.

Some analysts are of the opinion that the adoption of stablecoins without global coordination could split the financial system. Without regulations in place, privately issued tokens might circulate outside central control, making it harder to manage economies and keep cross-border finance stable.

Authorities are currently reviewing how stablecoins can remain reliable and legally compliant as questions arise regarding the inclusion of stablecoins into the financial monetary system or their existence outside of it.

Explore: 9+ Best High-Risk, High-Reward Crypto to Buy in July 2025

The post BoE Governor Andrew Bailey Warns Adoption of Stablecoins Threatens Central Bank appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng dữ liệu on-chain cho thấy Huang Licheng, người anh lớn của Maji, một lần nữa đã mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x. Trước đó hôm nay, Huang Licheng đã đóng các vị thế của mình trong XPL và các hợp đồng khác trên Hyperliquid, dẫn đến tổn thất tích lũy hơn 20 triệu USD.
Plasma
XPL$0.7341-9.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03136+38.14%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 08:51
Share
Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang trở thành tâm điểm trong các cuộc thảo luận về tiền mã hóa, đặc biệt khi giai đoạn whitelist của nó đang đến gần. Được định vị [...] Bài viết Tại sao Whitelist của Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-10.25%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003118-4.64%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00751-0.39%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 09:00
Share
Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Nhà khoa học nghiên cứu MIT và đồng sáng lập Zcash Madars Virza đã khơi mào một cuộc tranh luận mới về tiền điện tử bảo mật sau khi lập luận rằng hệ thống shielded pool của Zcash mang lại tính ẩn danh mạnh mẽ hơn đáng kể so với mô hình chữ ký vòng của Monero—và rằng những lựa chọn thiết kế của Zcash cũng mang lại lợi thế so với Bitcoin trong thế giới hậu lượng tử. Virza đã định hình cuộc thảo luận với một cập nhật sắc bén đến […]
WHY
WHY$0.00000003011-10.25%
Edge
EDGE$0.26224-7.20%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002945+0.03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 09:00
Share

Trending News

More

Huang Licheng một lần nữa Mở Long vị thế XPL với đòn bẩy 5x

Tại sao Whitelist Bằng chứng Zero-knowledge (ZKP) đang thu hút sự tò mò của thị trường trước khi ra mắt

Tại Sao Zcash Vượt Trội Hơn Monero Và Thậm Chí Cả Bitcoin: Nhà Khoa Học Nghiên Cứu MIT

Từ $0,00052 đến $0,007: Bên trong sự tăng trưởng có tính toán của MAGACOIN FINANCE

Blazpay và DeChat Hợp Tác Ra Mắt Tính Năng Nhắn Tin Token Gốc Cho Người Dùng DeFi