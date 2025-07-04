Microsoft suspends about 3,000 Outlook and Hotmail accounts created by North Korean IT workers By: PANews 2025/07/04 19:45

PANews July 4 news, according to Fortune magazine, Microsoft announced that it has cleared thousands of accounts created by North Korean IT employees as part of its efforts to stop global fraud conspiracies. In recent years, these IT employees have infiltrated hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, and law enforcement has worked with cybersecurity experts to help identify and eliminate this threat. Microsoft has suspended about 3,000 known Outlook and Hotmail accounts created by these employees as part of its comprehensive crackdown on fraud by North Korean IT employees.