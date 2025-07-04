PA Illustration | Overview of US cryptocurrency-related legislation: Main bill contents and latest developments By: PANews 2025/07/04 18:48

MAY $0.03762 -1.72% HOUSE $0.006771 -6.30% ACT $0.03234 -2.91%

The US cryptocurrency-related legislation is advancing rapidly. On July 4, the "Big and Beautiful Act" was passed by the House of Representatives. The macroeconomic background of fiscal expansion may weaken the market's trust in the US dollar and US debt, while tax cuts and fiscal stimulus measures create a more relaxed macroeconomic environment for crypto assets. At the same time, the "Genius Act" and "Clarity Act" on stablecoins and market structure are currently being reviewed in the House of Representatives, and are expected to usher in important progress in the "Crypto Week" on July 14. PA Pictures shows in detail the core content of the five key bills and the latest legislative progress.