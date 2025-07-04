HashKey-incubated DJ.DOG launches tokenized US stock trading pairs on xStocks

By: PANews
2025/07/04 18:47
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.002086-7.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00418+1.21%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, DJ.DOG, the self-hosted trading software incubated by HashKey, now supports 62 tokenized US stock trading pairs provided by xStocks, including Google, Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Coinbase, Circle, Gamestop, Goldman Sachs, IBM, JPMorgan, McDonalds, Netflix, NVIDIA, Tesla, Walmart, Visa and other stock token trading pairs.

DJ.DOG is now available on iOS Testflight and Android. At the same time, DJ.DOG has collected more than 15,000 smart money signals, and has achieved a real-time update of the entire chain of hot money trends every 5 seconds, providing trading signals and news in one stop. The platform deeply combines AI analysis, while filtering out fraudulent behaviors on the chain, and provides real-time social media monitoring and AI narrative analysis capabilities for all popular tokens.

Statement: DJ.DOG is a user-hosted on-chain trading app that has integrated multiple decentralized trading protocols and news signals. DJ.DOG itself does not provide trading infrastructure, does not host user assets, and does not provide liquidity depth, but aggregates various services to achieve a friendly user experience. Its operating experience is similar to that of self-hosted wallets (such as Metamask, Phantom).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

