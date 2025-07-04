Analysis: Bitcoin could reach $120K in July amid BTC market maturity

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 19:20
Bitcoin is showing signs of strength heading into July, with low volatility, steady demand, and historical trends suggesting the price could soon make a sharp move higher.

A July 4 report from Matrixport suggests that if seasonal trends continue and capital flows stay consistent, Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $120,000 this month. According to the report, realized price swings have now reached multi-year lows, indicating a significant decline in volatility. The market may be maturing as the one-week implied volatility is in the 30s, which is calm by Bitcoin’s standards.

Institutions are taking notice of this decreased volatility. When price movements are predictable, many large investors who were previously cautious due to risk controls are more likely to participate.

Since April, almost $14 billion has poured into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which is about $4 billion more than the price action alone would imply. Matrixport analysts say this suggests strong long-term demand rather than short-term trading.

However, not everything is working in Bitcoin’s favor. Crypto market inflows are generally slowing down. Inflows are expected to be around $291 billion in 2025 at the current rate, which is significantly less than the $377 billion in 2024. With a multiplier effect of 2x to 2.5x for every dollar invested, it now takes more capital to push prices much higher than in past cycles.

Wall Street is involved as well. Equities are still a common way for institutions to get exposure to the cryptocurrency market, and more than $100 billion in IPOs related to the cryptocurrency space are anticipated. With this kind of activity, Wall Street has a clear incentive to maintain the momentum, and may boost the market during slow periods.

July has historically been a profitable month for Bitcoin. With an average return of roughly 9%, it has closed positive in seven of the previous ten years. In the upcoming weeks, Bitcoin may test the $116,000–$120,000 range if that pattern holds true, especially with improved sentiment in equity markets and a more supportive Fed backdrop.

But to break through that ceiling, a fresh surge of inflows might be required. Without fresh capital, particularly from retail or new institutions, the rally could fade into another round of sideways trading.

