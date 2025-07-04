A certain ETH whale/institution has deposited 38,100 ETH worth $94.198 million to various CEXs in the past six days By: PANews 2025/07/04 17:13

PANews reported on July 4 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain ETH whale/institution has recharged a total of 38,100 ETH to major exchanges in the past six days, with a total value of US$94.198 million. Starting from 06.27, this address distributed 39,700 ETH to 8 addresses, and then dispersed it to dozens of new addresses for exchange recharge operations in the past week. The purpose is unknown.