Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/04 10:40
  • JPMorgan stated that predictions of a $1-$2 trillion stablecoin market valuation by 2028 are highly unlikely.
  • Instead, the bank predicts that the stablecoin market cap could reach $500 billion by 2028, assuming current growth rate continues.
  • JPMorgan dismissed the idea that stablecoins will replace traditional currencies, citing that crypto-native demand dominates its market.

In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.

Stablecoin market cap won't reach $2 trillion by 2028

JPMorgan Chase revealed its outlook for the stablecoin market, highlighting a $500 billion valuation by 2028.

The bank challenged forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion stablecoin market cap by 2028, calling such predictions far-fetched compared with the sector's current $250 billion value.

"We find forecasts for an exponential expansion of the stablecoin universe from $250 billion currently to $1 trillion-$2 trillion over the coming years as far too optimistic," analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a note to investors on Thursday.

The report highlights that stablecoin adoption for global payments remains at 6% compared to an 88% demand in crypto-native environments. It added that the digital asset class is recognized more for crypto-related services rather than everyday transactions.

As a result, the analysts debunked the notion that stablecoins would replace traditional currencies, citing a lack of yield and difficulties moving between fiat and crypto.

"The idea that stablecoins will replace traditional money for everyday use is still far from reality," the strategists added.

JPMorgan further rejected comparisons between stablecoins and China's e-CNY rollout, as well as the rise of platforms like Alipay and WeChat Pay.

"Neither the rapid expansion of e-CNY nor the success of Alipay and WeChat Pay represent templates for stablecoin expansion in the future," JPMorgan wrote.

The prediction comes below estimates made by other experts, including analysts from Standard Chartered and Bernstein, as well as Ripple executives, who projected a stablecoin market cap growth of $1-$2 trillion over the next few years.

The expectation also comes amid progress in stablecoin legislation in the US, particularly with the Guidance and Establishing Innovation for US Stablecoins (GENIUS) bill. The bill passed the Senate in June and is set to face the House this month, alongside other crypto regulatory bills.

House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill and other congressional leaders have designated the week of July 14 as "Crypto Week," during which lawmakers are set to review the CLARITY bill, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, and the GENIUS bill.

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Chi tiết: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/digital-assets-forum-2026/
Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Cựu Luật Sư SEC Nghi Ngờ Về Việc Mua XRP Trị Giá 17 Triệu Đô La Của Reliance, Đây Là Lý Do

Durov của Telegram: Chúng ta đang 'hết thời gian để cứu internet tự do'