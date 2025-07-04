Musk's "Utopia" is disillusioned

Author: Zuo Ye

So big, so beautiful, Musk chose a day to die.

Trump is actually very nice to Musk. In March, under pressure from the United States, South Africa's land reform actually stalled. South Africa originally planned to transfer 30% of the land from white farmers to black people "free of charge."

Moreover, the United States refused to attend the G20 meeting hosted by South Africa on the grounds that South Africa was suspected of committing "genocide" against white people, which shocked the world a little. This was the first black-and-white reversal since the Age of Discovery and was full of absurdity.

In fact, Trump’s focus is not on external affairs, but on the internal struggles in the United States. Fighting the Democratic Party is the top priority. Trump’s abnormal targeting of South Africa can hardly be said to be a concern for the fate of white South Africans, but rather a reward to his political benefactors.

Trump's consistent style is that he will do his best to fulfill what he promised to voters, and he will do even more desperately to fulfill what he promised to Musk, even if it means risking the United States' foreign relations.

He really made me cry.

Trump does not hate South Africa, he just wants to make money, but Musk has always been concerned about the demise of white South Africa. In his mind, today's South Africa is tomorrow's America, and his mission is to prevent all this from happening.

The focus of everything is the One Big Beautiful Bill (BBB). The 3B bill was not the fuse for the Trump-Ma split, but the result of their different routes.

In Musk's view, the 3B bill is a stupid choice with 1B more than 2B. It doesn't matter if it amplifies the gap between the rich and the poor. After all, Musk is a top billionaire, and it is reasonable for him to subsidize fuel vehicles. Musk's industries are not limited to Tesla, and SpaceX can get more government orders.

In Musk's view, the real problem lies in the Trump Organization's abandonment and violation of financial discipline.

Although it is called big and beautiful, it is actually old and outdated. The core idea is exactly the same as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, both of which are modeled after Reagan’s economic stimulus bill in the 1980s.

But the bills are very similar, and the United States is very different.

The United States began to deindustrialize during the Reagan era, which means that the United States had industry. Today, the United States has been completely deindustrialized. Continuing to cut taxes and stimulate the economy will only cause U.S. debt to soar, the stock market to skyrocket, and the dollar to inflate.

Trump doesn't care, he just has to keep America going, but Musk cares a lot, he thinks the US should develop its economy seriously.

Image caption: Trump pays off his loan. Image source: Bloomberg

Musk is a successful entrepreneur. Before he became a political strategist for Trump, he had already proven himself in many business fields. Trump went bankrupt many times, and it was not until he went bankrupt for the second time that he began to issue coins to make money and pay off the building loans.

After the 3B Act takes effect, the U.S. national debt will increase by at least $3 trillion in the future, which is not only contrary to Musk's pursuit of reducing government spending, but will also make the U.S. debt truly out of control until MMT takes effect or the federal government goes bankrupt.

As for the stablecoin that everyone thinks will save all this, in fact it will not happen. The reason is simple. The U.S. debt is too much. The scale of tens of trillions of dollars cannot be covered by the issuance of 250 billion stablecoins. Even if the current issuance scale is expanded tenfold, it basically cannot even solve the interest on the U.S. debt.

Trump’s deregulation of crypto-related activities is more a direct response to lobbying groups than a result of complex economic considerations. At the last minute, new money such as Coinbase and Silicon Valley right-wingers such as Peter Thiel have all stepped up to bet that Trump will win.

This is clearly a political deal, not a carefully designed plan by Trump.

Musk couldn’t forget the white people’s loss of South Africa, so how could he remain indifferent to the white people’s impending loss of the United States?

Therefore, Musk tried his best to stop the 3B bill and was willing to "withdraw from the US government" to return to the business. Trump responded by sending Musk back to South Africa, playing out the story of Lu Buwei and Qin Shihuang.

What have you done for the US? The US named you DOGE, and NASA received a big order.

In this way, businessmen and politicians quickly went through the drama of dating, falling in love, hating each other, and killing each other. It took only a few months instead of ten or twenty years.

However, Musk's businessman thinking will save everything, just as he speculates on Trump to make a deal instead of risking his life. Businessmen cannot go all in on politics. After all, Musk really has hundreds of billions and several large companies, but Trump has already gone all in. The only option he can have is to win or go to jail.

The political persecution by the Democratic Party was ineffective, and I still entered the White House for the second time;

Fists and fire cannot defeat the Houthis, but with patience, I can still mediate between Russia, Ukraine, Iran and Israel;

Looking east, I can’t handle the tariffs, but I can still win from Vietnam.

Image caption: A little song of praise, Image source: @elonmusk

Although Musk said that he wanted to establish a new political party to create a new America (The American Party), he has actually "quietly" lowered his stance and started to return to his nature as a businessman, refocusing on AGI (xAI), rockets and cars. Business will continue regardless of subsidies or not.

However, we live in an era dominated by capitalism. Where is Jack Ma can also boomerang, but after all, Jack Ma still retains his personal freedom and financial freedom. Being in the heart of capitalism, Musk will definitely not be shot eight times, and the toast will be over.

The real danger is yet to come. How long can Musk maintain his identity as an industrial capitalist?

This is really funny. Musk was forced to become an industrialist. Since competing with Peter Thiel's Paypal in the early 2000s, Musk's X.com has wanted to become a one-stop financial management center. The name change after acquiring Twitter was also for this purpose. However, Peter Thiel's new digital bank Erebor is about to start operations, and Musk is still worrying about Starship.

Erebor plans to fill the market gap left by the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and provide services to crypto businesses.

Maybe we all misunderstood Musk. Musk once believed that flying to Mars and the moon was the right choice to escape the earth and build a utopia, but human ideology and political conflicts will follow closely, and you will never get rid of them. Let’s take Peter Thiel as an example. His Palantir is already an important defense contractor, making a lot of money quietly in the dark area.

During the congressional process of the Big, American Act, the former congressman and current vice president nominated by Peter Thiel cast the final decisive vote, while Musk could only worry about the future of the United States and himself on Twitter.

If you can't win in the business world, everything is zero.

Power is only responsible for the source of power. Trump does not have to take Musk seriously. Without Musk, there is still Elon Musk. Many businessmen are waiting to "join the ministry" at Mar-a-Lago, but once Musk's cash flow is cut off, they will have to wait to return to South Africa with nothing.

Musk wants the stars and the sea, but humans only want comfort, the kind of comfort that they want even until death.

Musk experienced the demise of white South Africa in the first half of his life, and he may witness the decline of white America in the second half of his life. He will ultimately witness humanity’s lack of ambition and will trap the earth.