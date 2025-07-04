Polymarket faces manipulation allegations as $58M Zelenskyy suit bet nears resolution

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/04 12:29

Polymarket, the crypto-based prediction market platform, is under fire over a high-stakes bet on whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wore a suit before July. 

As the $58 million market nears final resolution, allegations of manipulation have shaken user confidence and exposed structural concerns in decentralized dispute systems.

According to the official listing, the market titled “Will Zelenskyy wear a suit before July?” was to resolve as “Yes” if Zelenskyy was photographed or videotaped wearing a suit between May 22 and June 30, based on a consensus of credible reporting. 

Zelenskyy showed up at a NATO summit in The Hague on June 24 dressed in a collared shirt, black blazer, and matching pants. Many major news outlets, including the BBC, Reuters, and the New York Post, described the outfit as a suit.

Despite this, the resolution remains hotly contested. UMA (UMA), the decentralized oracle protocol used by Polymarket to settle markets, has overturned initial “Yes” resolutions twice following challenges from token holders. The outcome is now undergoing a final vote expected to conclude by July 4 at 2:09 AM ET.

The main point of contention lies in the interpretation. Supporters of a “Yes” decision argue that the outfit was unmistakably labeled as a suit in several credible media reports, as required by the market regulations. On the other hand, some UMA voters argue that Zelenskyy’s casual tailoring and lack of a tie make it incompatible with the traditional standard of formal business wear.

Critics note that a similar outfit worn in May was previously ruled as not a suit, setting a precedent that continues to influence voting. As a result of the controversy, large UMA token holders have been accused of manipulating the outcome to safeguard their financial positions

Observers argue the system enables wealthy participants to sway resolutions by bonding tokens and disputing claims, regardless of external consensus. These worries are in line with previous accusations against Polymarket for allegedly ignoring evidence in the resolution of a $120 million TikTok ban market and a $7 million Ukraine-U.S. mineral deal bet.

Polymarket itself has drawn criticism for distancing from the dispute. The platform’s @PolymarketIntel X account initially called the outfit a suit but has since been rebranded as “community-run.” Multiple proposals for creating a market integrity team have also been rejected.

With nearly $58 million in play, the outcome of the suit bet may impact Polymarket’s credibility at a time when it is reportedly finalizing a $200 million funding round. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010148+0.03%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.297-8.36%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000398-3.93%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2.8198-0.16%
NEAR
NEAR$3.035+4.36%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51342-11.43%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share
Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Chi tiết: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/digital-assets-forum-2026/
Major
MAJOR$0.11926-0.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011199+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 11:20
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Cựu Luật Sư SEC Nghi Ngờ Về Việc Mua XRP Trị Giá 17 Triệu Đô La Của Reliance, Đây Là Lý Do

Durov của Telegram: Chúng ta đang 'hết thời gian để cứu internet tự do'