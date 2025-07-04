Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range

PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by factors such as the unexpected non-agricultural data in June, most of the crypto market sectors maintained a slight upward trend. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.47% in 24 hours, maintaining around $109,000, and Ethereum (ETH) rose 0.41%, fluctuating narrowly around the $2,600 mark. In addition, the NFT sector rose 1.92%, and within the sector, Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 6.78%; the Meme sector rose 1.58%, Bonk (BONK) rose again by 3.70%, and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) rose 6.72%.

In terms of other sectors, the PayFi sector rose 0.56% in 24 hours, among which Litecoin (LTC) and Stellar (XLM) rose 1.31% and 1.76% respectively; the Layer1 sector rose 0.32%, Cardano (ADA) and Sui (SUI) rose 1.77% and 4.30% respectively; the DeFi sector rose 0.10%, and Uniswap (UNI) rose 3.02%; the CeFi sector rose 0.08%, and the Layer2 sector fell 0.55%, but Celestia (TIA) was relatively strong, rising 1.43% in 24 hours.

The crypto sector index, which reflects the historical performance of the sector, shows that the ssiNFT, ssiMeme, and ssiDeFi indices rose by 2.21%, 1.48%, and 0.91%, respectively, in the past 24 hours.