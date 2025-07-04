DeFi Development acquires 17,760 SOL for $2.72 million to expand its holdings and staking strategies By: PANews 2025/07/04 08:34

SOL $221.44 -2.69% DEFI $0.001671 -4.07%

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Coindesk, DeFi Development Corp. (NASDAQ: DFDV) acquired 17,760 SOLs for $2.72 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately 640,585 SOLs and related equivalent assets, with a total value of approximately $98.1 million. Based on the company's latest reported total of 14,740,779 shares outstanding, the current SOL per share (SPS) is 0.042, which is approximately $6.65 per share based on the price data of the day. DeFi Dev Corp has positioned itself as the first public company to put Solana at the core of its financial strategy. In addition to accumulating and staking SOL, the company is also actively involved in DeFi opportunities and ecosystems. The company's funding strategy provides shareholders with direct economic exposure while supporting Solana's application layer development.