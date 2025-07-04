BoE Governor Warns Stablecoin Boom Could Undermine Monetary Trust – Central Banks on Alert

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/04 03:37
Key Takeaways:

  • BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the definition of a reserve currency is shifting, now centered on liquidity and safety rather than convertibility.
  • He warned that stablecoins could weaken monetary trust if widely adopted outside regulatory frameworks.
  • Bailey called on central banks to reassess their role amid payment innovation and cross-border liquidity risks.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey cautioned that emerging digital forms of money, including stablecoin, could introduce risks to the financial system if not properly regulated.

According to remarks published on July 3 from Bailey’s speech at the Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture, the concept of a “reserve currency” has evolved over time and now depends less on a fixed monetary anchor and more on the presence of secure, liquid assets such as U.S. Treasuries and the provision of contingent liquidity by central banks.

Stablecoin Growth May Disrupt Financial Trust

He noted that the use of reserves has shifted from backing currency convertibility to preserving financial stability in the face of capital flows.

“First, at least for the large economies, it could be asked today, what is the point of official reserves?” he said.

He argued that in current conditions, reserves serve to support liquidity in moments of stress, not to manage currency pegs.

Bailey added that any changes in the structure of money, such as the introduction of private stablecoins, should be monitored closely for potential effects on monetary trust and the “singleness of money.”

“If, for instance, stablecoins emerge as a new form of money, we have to decide how to ensure the singleness of money and therefore trust in money in this world, and what role the notion of reserve currency should play here,” he said.

Bailey Flags Risks to Monetary Unity

He framed these developments as a challenge for central banks, especially if stablecoin gains widespread use outside regulated frameworks. Bailey said future work should focus on defining the role of reserve currencies in systems where new payment technologies may bypass traditional oversight.

Bailey emphasized the adaptive nature of the reserve currency concept and the need for clarity in how these terms are applied in future monetary systems.

Some regulators are warning that uncoordinated adoption of stablecoins could lead to fragmented monetary systems. Without shared rules, private tokens might circulate outside central oversight, weakening policy tools and complicating cross-border financial stability measures.

Interoperability is also under review. Authorities are assessing how stablecoins can maintain consistent value while meeting legal and risk standards. This includes deciding whether such instruments should be treated as part of the official monetary system or kept in separate frameworks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does Bailey mean by the “singleness of money”?

He refers to the idea that all money used in an economy should be interchangeable at face value and backed by a common framework. Multiple forms of money without unified standards could compromise this trust.

What role do central bank swap lines play in reserve currency status today?

Swap lines and repo facilities provide liquidity backstops that reinforce the dollar’s reserve currency role, especially in stressed conditions, replacing gold or pegged exchange rates from earlier systems.

Is there any precedent for privately issued money disrupting state monetary systems?

In the 19th century, U.S. banks issued their own notes, leading to instability and prompting the creation of a national currency framework. Stablecoins raise comparable risks in a digital context.

Could stablecoins be integrated into official reserves?

It’s theoretically possible, but they would need to meet high standards for security, liquidity, and legal clarity. Most current stablecoins do not meet these thresholds.

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Chi tiết: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/digital-assets-forum-2026/
