The “Insider Whale” triggered liquidation again 50 minutes ago and lost $330,000, with a cumulative loss of $15.645 million in the past month By: PANews 2025/07/03 22:34

BTC $121,633.59 -0.27% ETH $4,356.6 -1.62%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the "insider whale" was forced to close its positions of 1,111.70 ETH and 37.96 BTC again 50 minutes ago, with a loss of $330,000; the cumulative loss in the past month has increased to $15.645 million. BTC40x short position: holding 151.84 pieces, worth US$16.68 million, opening price US$106,697.3.

ETH25x short position: holding 4446.81 coins, worth US$11.56 million, opening price US$2452.03.