Bitcoin ETFs Pull $408M—Fidelity & ARK Spark the Next BTC Wave As ETH Struggles

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 16:38
Threshold
T$0,01536+0,13%
Bitcoin
BTC$121 624,05-0,27%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02981+19,43%
Capverse
CAP$0,11366-11,69%
Ethereum
ETH$4 371,23-1,49%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0,006066-18,45%
ARK
ARK$0,4328-0,91%

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) dominated institutional flows, with a massive $407.78 million in daily net inflows on July 2, bringing cumulative inflows to $49.04 billion.

In contrast, Ethereum ETFs faced modest $1.8 million outflows, according to data from SosoValue.

The stark difference resulted from Bitcoin’s continued institutional appeal as BTC reached weekly highs of $109,000 on July 2, positioning it for potential breakouts toward $112,000 targets.

Bitcoin ETFs Explode with $408M Inflows While Ethereum ETFs Struggle with $1.8M OutflowsSource: Cryptonews

Fidelity’s FBTC led Bitcoin ETF inflows with $183.96 million, followed by ARK21Shares’ ARKB at $83 million and Bitwise’s BITB contributing $64.94 million.

BlackRock’s IBIT, despite recording zero inflows on the day, maintains its dominant position with $76.31 billion in net assets and $52.42 billion in cumulative inflows since launch.

Bitcoin ETFs Explode with $408M Inflows While Ethereum ETFs Struggle with $1.8M OutflowsSource: SosoValue

The performance disparity between Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs followed the broader market trend, as Bitcoin maintains psychological support above the $100,000 level defended since early May.

Total Bitcoin ETF assets under management reached $136.68 billion, representing 6.30% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. This indicates a significant level of institutional adoption.

Trading volumes also surged to $5.22 billion across Bitcoin ETFs, with IBIT alone generating $4.08 billion in daily trading activity.

Institutional Momentum Drives Record Bitcoin ETF Adoption

Bitcoin ETF inflows demonstrate sustained institutional conviction, despite broader market volatility, with the latest inflows representing the continuation of aggressive accumulation patterns seen so far in 2025.

Particularly, Fidelity’s FBTC leadership, with $183.96 million in inflows, resulted from the growing competition among major asset managers for Bitcoin market share, following BlackRock’s early dominance.

The growing competition has led to a broad-based institutional adoption, rather than concentrated buying from a single entity.

Interestingly, corporate treasury strategies are increasingly embracing ETF structures over direct ownership of Bitcoin.

Design giant, Figma, recently revealed in its IPO filing that it has $69.5 million in Bitcoin ETF holdings, plus $30 million earmarked for future cryptocurrency investments.

This pattern is becoming increasingly adopted, and public companies that can’t hold directly prefer regulated exposure through established financial products.

Regionally, European expansion is also accelerating through structured products, such as the recent UniCredit’s Bitcoin ETF certificate, designed for Italian professional clients. The five-year instrument offers capital protection with 85% upside participation.

Moreover, the regulatory landscape continues to evolve favorably with the SEC’s July 1 guidance streamlining token-based ETF approvals and enabling a 75-day review process.

The new guidance establishes clearer pathways for crypto ETF approvals by implementing standardized disclosure frameworks that encompass custody practices, conflicts of interest, and creation and redemption mechanisms.

Ethereum ETFs Face Headwinds Despite Previous Momentum

Ethereum ETFs experienced modest $1.8 million outflows on July 2, contrasting sharply with their previous dominance, as they had recorded $240.29 million in daily inflows during June, surpassing Bitcoin ETFs’ performance at that time.

The June surge represented the strongest performance of Ethereum ETFs in four months, coinciding with ETH climbing above $2,800 for the first time since February.

Bitcoin ETFs Explode with $408M Inflows While Ethereum ETFs Struggle with $1.8M OutflowsSource: Cryptonews

BlackRock’s ETHA led that momentum with $163.6 million in single-day inflows, maintaining a 23-day streak without outflows while managing over 1.55 million ETH valued at $4.23 billion.

Current outflows may result from profit-taking following Ethereum’s technical breakout above multi-year descending trendlines.

The asset completed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern with projected targets around $3,300, but recent rejection from $2,834 highs suggests consolidation phases before continued advances.

Ethereum staking also reached an all-time high of 34.65 million ETH locked on the Beacon Chain, representing nearly 29% of the circulating supply.

Long-term holders are holding on through staking despite short-term ETF flow volatility. They’re prioritizing yield generation over immediate liquidity.

Regulatory developments further support the growth of multi-asset crypto ETFs, as seen in Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund conversion, which holds Bitcoin (79.9%), Ethereum (11.3%), and also XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

Similarly, the REX Osprey Solana Staking ETF was launched on Wednesday as the first US-listed fund to incorporate crypto staking.

This regulatory development could enable similar Ethereum staking products that combine institutional access with yield generation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010144--%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,2984-8,24%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0003984-2,90%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2,8236-0,12%
NEAR
NEAR$3,085+5,94%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,51802-11,29%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share
Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Chi tiết: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/digital-assets-forum-2026/
Major
MAJOR$0,11901+0,19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011199+2,84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 11:20
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới

Durov của Telegram: Chúng ta đang 'hết thời gian để cứu internet tự do'