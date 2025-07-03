North Korean hackers target macOS in latest malware campaign targeting crypto firms

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 16:35
Multichain
MULTI$0.04708+0.23%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%

North Korean cybercriminals have been targeting crypto firms using a new strain of malware that exploits Apple devices in a multi-stage attack.

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Sentinel Labs have issued a warning about the campaign, which leverages social engineering and advanced persistence techniques to compromise macOS systems.

The malware, dubbed “NimDoor,” is written in the lesser-known Nim programming language and is capable of evading traditional antivirus tools.

According to Sentinel Labs, the attackers initiate contact by impersonating trusted individuals on messaging platforms like Telegram. Victims, who in this case appear to be employees at blockchain or Web3 firms, are lured into fake Zoom meetings via phishing links and are instructed to install what appears to be a routine Zoom SDK update.

Once executed, the update script installs multiple stages of malware onto the victim’s Mac device. These include AppleScript-based beacons, Bash scripts for credential theft, and binaries compiled in Nim and C++ for persistence and remote command execution.

Binaries are standalone program files that carry out specific tasks within the malware chain. One binary, called CoreKitAgent, uses a signal-based persistence mechanism that runs when users try to close the malware, allowing it to stay active even after the system reboots.

Cryptocurrencies are a key target of the operation. The malware specifically seeks out browser-stored credentials and application data related to digital wallets.

The malware executes scripts designed to extract information from popular browsers like Chrome, Brave, Edge, and Firefox, as well as Apple’s Keychain password manager. Another component targets Telegram’s encrypted database and key files, potentially exposing wallet seed phrases and private keys exchanged over the messaging app.

North Korean hackers responsible

Sentinel Labs has attributed the campaign to a North Korea-aligned threat actor, continuing a pattern of crypto-focused cyberattacks by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. 

Hacking groups such as Lazarus have long targeted digital asset companies in efforts to bypass international sanctions and fund state operations. Previous operations have seen malware written in Go and Rust, but this campaign marks one of the first major deployments of Nim against macOS targets.

As previously reported by crypto.news, in late 2023, researchers observed another DPRK-linked campaign that deployed a Python-based malware known as Kandykorn. It was distributed through Discord servers disguised as a crypto arbitrage bot and primarily targeted blockchain engineers using macOS.

Sentinel Labs has warned that as threat actors increasingly adopt obscure programming languages and sophisticated techniques, traditional security assumptions around macOS are no longer valid.

Over the past months, several malware strains have targeted Apple users, including SparkKitty, which stole seed phrases via photo galleries on iOS, and a trojan that replaced wallet apps on macOS with a malicious version.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010144--%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2984-8.24%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003984-2.90%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2.8236-0.12%
NEAR
NEAR$3.085+5.94%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51802-11.29%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share
Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Chi tiết: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/digital-assets-forum-2026/
Major
MAJOR$0.11901+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011199+2.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 11:20
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới

Durov của Telegram: Chúng ta đang 'hết thời gian để cứu internet tự do'