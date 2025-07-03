The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a final vote on the "Big and Beautiful Act" at 8 p.m. tonight By: PANews 2025/07/03 15:10

PANews reported on July 3 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said that the final vote on the "Big, Beautiful Act" will be held at 8 am today (20:00 Beijing time).