Jump Crypto-associated whale wallet transferred 7,499 BTC worth about $816 million after two years of dormancy By: PANews 2025/07/03 13:56

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a giant whale wallet related to Jump Crypto has just transferred all of its 7,499 BTC (worth approximately US$816 million) to a new wallet after being silent for two years.