Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally as crypto market rebounds

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/03 09:50
Bitcoin
BTC$121,567.82-0.34%
XRP
XRP$2.824-0.11%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.0000000112+0.26%
  • The cryptocurrency market experienced a 2% growth on Wednesday, resulting in $258 million in short liquidations over the past 24 hours.
  • Bitcoin rallied above $109,000 following the US trade deal with Vietnam and a rise in the M2 money supply.
  • Ethereum, XRP, and Solana rallied by 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, as the altcoin market recovered.

Bitcoin (BTC) rebounded to $109,000 on Wednesday as the US agreement with Vietnam and a rise in the global M2 money supply stirred a surge in its open interest (OI), which spiked to 689.78K BTC worth about $75 billion. The broader cryptocurrency market rallied alongside BTC, with top altcoins Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and Solana (SOL) rising 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively.

Bitcoin, crypto market rally on Vietnam trade deal and M2 money supply surge

The cryptocurrency market saw a rebound on Wednesday, rising 2% to reclaim its $3.5 trillion market capitalization.

The rally follows President Donald Trump's announcement on Wednesday, claiming that the US has secured a trade agreement with Vietnam that would ease certain tariffs previously imposed on Vietnamese exports.

As part of the deal, a 20% tariff will apply to Vietnamese imports into the US, while "transshipping" into the US will face a steeper 40% levy, according to Trump. He further noted that Vietnam will open its market to the US with zero tariffs on all American imports into the country. 

"In order words, they will 'OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,' meaning that we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO tariff," wrote President Trump in a Wednesday Truth Social post.

The development sparked a rise in Bitcoin, with the top cryptocurrency rallying 3% over the past 24 hours. The gains pushed BTC above $109,000 — just shy of its all-time high of $111,970 — driving its futures open interest (OI) from 651.66K BTC to 689.78K BTC, according to Coinglass data. Open interest is the total worth of outstanding contracts in a derivatives market.

BTC Open Interest. Source: Coinglass

Bitcoin's rise could also be attributed to the increase in the US M2 money supply, which rose 4.5% year-over-year in May to a high of $21.94 trillion, according to The Kobeissi Letter. The rally marks the US M2's 19th straight month of growth, surpassing the previous all-time high of $21.86 trillion set in March 2022.

The M2 is a measure of the money supply across the global economy, as tracked by central banks, including cash, checking deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit that are available for spending and investments.

Bitcoin tends to track changes in global and US M2 money supply with a lag of three to six months. The global M2 money supply currently lags behind Bitcoin by 3 months, suggesting the top crypto could extend its rally in the coming months.

BTC vs Global M2 Liquidity. Source: Zerohedge

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's push to $109,000 has sparked a rally among altcoins, as Ethereum, XRP, and Solana recorded gains of 7%, 3%, and 4%, respectively, in the past 24 hours. The broader altcoin market also witnessed sizable gains, with most coins in the top 100 seeing an uptick of over 7%.

The surge in the crypto market has triggered $320.6 million in liquidations, comprising $62.8 million in long liquidations and $258.5 million in short liquidations, over the past 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010144--%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2984-8.24%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0003984-2.90%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2.8236-0.12%
NEAR
NEAR$3.085+5.94%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51802-11.29%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share
Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Chi tiết: https://coincu.com/blockchain-event/digital-assets-forum-2026/
Major
MAJOR$0.11901+0.19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011199+2.84%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 11:20
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Diễn đàn Tài sản Kỹ thuật số 2026: Sự kiện Lớn Quy tụ Các Nhà Lãnh đạo Ngành Công nghiệp Toàn cầu

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới

Durov của Telegram: Chúng ta đang 'hết thời gian để cứu internet tự do'