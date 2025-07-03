Analysis: Bitcoin volatility drops to lowest level since 2023, large fluctuations are expected within up to 5 weeks By: PANews 2025/07/03 13:01

PANews reported on July 3 that according to analyst Jackis, Bitcoin volatility has dropped to its lowest level since 2023, a situation that has only occurred seven times in history. Whenever a similar level is reached, the market usually experiences violent fluctuations, and it is expected that there may be large fluctuations in the next five weeks at most.