Synopsys said the US has lifted its export restrictions on China, and US stocks rose more than 5% in the night trading

By: PANews 2025/07/03 11:45

PANews reported on July 3 that Synopsys announced that it had received a notice from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce on July 2, confirming that the export restrictions against China have been lifted and are effective immediately. The company said it is working to resume sales of previously restricted products in China, and will continue to evaluate the impact of the relevant export restrictions on its business, operations and finances. In addition, a Chinese semiconductor company confirmed that it had received relevant notices from overseas EDA companies. Influenced by this news, Synopsys' U.S. stocks rose more than 5% in the night trading.