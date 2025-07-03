The crypto market stabilized and rebounded, BTC broke through $109,000, and ETH rose by more than 7% By: PANews 2025/07/03 10:43

PANews reported on July 3 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market rebounded after two consecutive days of correction, with a general increase of about 2% to 9%. Among them, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 3.12% in 24 hours, breaking through the $109,000 mark. Ethereum (ETH) rose 7.03%, approaching $2,600. Other sectors that performed well include: The AI sector rose 9.06% in 24 hours, with Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) and ai16z (AI16Z) rising 13.33% and 16.05% respectively;

The Meme sector rose 8.57%, of which dogwifhat (WIF) rose 16.56%, and Bonk (BONK) rose 20.06% in 24 hours due to news such as Tuttle Capital's upcoming launch of the BONK 2x leveraged ETF;

Layer2 sector rose 8.23%, Celestia (TIA) rose 17.67%;

The RWA sector rose 8.06%, while Plume (PLUME) and Keeta (KTA) rose 18.72% and 24.07%, respectively.

The DeFi sector rose 6.59%. Within the sector, Uniswap (UNI) rose 12.28%;

Layer1 sector rose 4.27%, Cardano (ADA) rose 7.88%;

The PayFi sector rose 3.15%, and Stellar (XLM) rose 5.20%;

The CeFi sector rose 2.61%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) rose 8.31%.