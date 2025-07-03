REX-OSPREY Solana Collateralized ETF Reaches $33 Million in First-Day Trading Volume By: PANews 2025/07/03 09:44

REX $0.004727 -27.52%

PANews reported on July 3 that according to data provided by Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the first Solana collateralized ETF (ie REX-OSPREY SOLANA ETF) SSK had a trading volume of US$33 million yesterday, far outperforming the Solana futures ETF and XRP futures ETF as well as the average performance of ordinary ETFs, but still lower than the trading volume levels of Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs. According to previous news, REX -OSPREY SOLANA ETF has officially been launched.