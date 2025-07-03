OpenAI denies authorizing Robinhood to launch tokenized stocks

PANews reported on July 3 that OpenAI stated on the social media platform X that the so-called "OpenAI tokens" launched by Robinhood were not authorized or supported by cooperation. OpenAI emphasized: "These tokens are not OpenAI's equity. We have not cooperated with Robinhood and do not approve of this behavior. Any transfer of OpenAI's equity requires our approval, but we have not approved it."

Earlier, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced that it would launch tokenized products of more than 200 private company shares, including OpenAI and SpaceX, to EU users. These "stock tokens" track company stock prices through blockchain, but do not give holders shareholder rights.

In addition, Robinhood has launched other new services, such as perpetual contract trading, staking functions, and Arbitrum-based blockchain networks. Similar services have also appeared on other platforms. For example, the investment platform Republic also plans to launch private company equity tokens to help ordinary investors participate in these company investments, but these tokens also do not provide shareholder rights.

Earlier news revealed that Robinhood has deployed more than 213 stock tokens on Arbitrum, spending a total of approximately US$5 .