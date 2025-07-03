Ripple Applies for US Banking License – Could Federal Oversight Supercharge Its Stablecoin RLUSD?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 07:17
Threshold
T$0.01539-0.06%
Union
U$0.002513-57.44%
CreatorBid
BID$0.06405-5.27%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.575-2.49%

Ripple has filed an application for a national banking license with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The move indicates Ripple’s intention to bring its dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, under federal supervision and expand its crypto-related financial services in the United States.

Ripple Seeks OCC Charter in Bid to Become a Federally Regulated Stablecoin Issuer

The filing was made on Wednesday and, if approved, would place Ripple under dual regulatory oversight, both at the state level through the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and now federally through the OCC.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse confirmed the application in a post on X, calling it a continuation of the company’s “long-standing compliance roots.”

“If approved, we would have both state (via NYDFS) and federal oversight,” Garlinghouse wrote. “A new (and unique!) benchmark for trust in the stablecoin market.”

The national charter would give Ripple the ability to streamline settlements by removing the need for intermediary banks.

It would also allow the firm to offer additional crypto-related financial services under a regulatory structure long associated with traditional banks.

Ripple is also seeking a Federal Reserve master account. That account would give the firm direct access to the Fed’s payment rails and allow it to hold stablecoin reserves at the central bank.

RLUSD, Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin, was launched in December 2024 and currently has a market capitalization of around $470 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

Though far smaller than market leaders Tether and Circle’s USDC, RLUSD is among the larger stablecoins in circulation.

The timing of Ripple’s application comes just days after Circle Internet Group, the issuer of USDC, filed for its own national banking license.

Circle is looking to launch a federally regulated entity named First National Digital Currency Bank, which would allow it to offer digital asset custody and other services.

That application followed Circle’s public listing earlier this year, which valued the firm at nearly $18 billion.

The rush comes as lawmakers in Washington are advancing a legal framework for stablecoins.

Earlier this month, the Senate passed the GENIUS Act, which would require issuers to maintain full dollar reserves and publish monthly disclosures. The bill is awaiting a vote in the House, with support from President Trump.

A report from Grayscale noted that the bill could give stablecoins a clearer path to mainstream acceptance.

“The GENIUS Act will likely support stablecoin adoption in the U.S. while incorporating sensible safeguards for consumer protection and financial stability,” Grayscale’s research team wrote.

For Ripple, gaining OCC approval would mark a major shift in how stablecoins are supervised in the U.S., potentially making RLUSD one of the most regulated stablecoins on the market.

While the outcome of the application is still pending, Ripple’s pursuit of a national charter reflects a growing trend among crypto firms seeking legitimacy and longevity within the U.S. financial system.

Ripple’s Legal Setback Clouds Stablecoin Ambitions as Tech Upgrades Forge Ahead

As Ripple seeks a U.S. banking license and works to expand its RLUSD stablecoin, the company faces renewed regulatory friction that could complicate its path forward.

On June 26, Judge Analisa Torres rejected a proposed $50 million settlement between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which would have dissolved the standing injunction on institutional XRP sales.

Despite both sides agreeing to reduce the original $125 million penalty by 60%, the court found no “exceptional circumstances” to justify altering a final judgment.

The decision leaves Ripple restricted from offering XRP to institutional clients, though retail trading remains unaffected.

The legal standoff stems from the SEC’s 2020 lawsuit, which alleged Ripple raised $1.3 billion through unregistered XRP sales.

Following the ruling, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced the company would drop its cross-appeal, adding that the SEC is also expected to withdraw its appeal.

With litigation winding down, Ripple is turning its attention back to development.

RippleX, the company’s tech arm, recently released XRP Ledger v2.5.0, introducing upgrades designed for institutional use, including support for escrowed stablecoins (XLS-85) and complex transaction bundling (XLS-56).

Daily active addresses on the network have surged from 35,000 to over 295,000.

Meanwhile, Ripple integrated Wormhole to connect its ecosystem with more than 35 blockchains, enhancing interoperability ahead of RLUSD’s debut.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010142-0.01%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.303-7.48%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004031-1.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2.8273-0.19%
NEAR
NEAR$3.092+5.74%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.52021-10.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share
HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng tin tức thị trường: Sàn giao dịch tài sản số HashKey đang tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông để huy động không quá 500 triệu USD.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00873-0.11%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0787-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03012+30.61%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới