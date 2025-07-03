Trump’s crypto ventures have added $620M to his net worth — Report By: PANews 2025/07/03 01:18

TRUMP $7,578 -2,42% LIBERTY $0,03294 -11,45% MEMECOIN $0,001066 +0,47% NET $0,00008595 +9,64%

With the US president’s ties to his family-backed business, World Liberty Financial, and a memecoin launch, Donald Trump has seen his personal wealth increase by millions in 2025.