Vitalik: If decentralization is just a slogan, Ethereum will be at risk

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin warned at the EthCC conference in France that if decentralization remains at the slogan level, Ethereum will face a survival crisis. He proposed three core testing standards: 1. Exit test (whether user assets are safe after the project owner disappears); 2. Internal attack test (the system's ability to resist internal evil); 3. Trusted computing foundation test (the amount of code required to trust to protect user assets).

Buterin pointed out that most Layer2 networks and DeFi projects currently rely on tamperable backdoors or centralized front-ends, and privacy solutions often expose user transaction history due to reliance on third-party logins. He stressed the need to set privacy as a default function and streamline the code trust foundation. On the tenth anniversary of the launch of the Ethereum mainnet, he warned that if true decentralized guarantees cannot be achieved, Ethereum may repeat the mistakes of other technologies that were short-lived.