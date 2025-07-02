In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 222 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated By: PANews 2025/07/02 23:30

PANews reported on July 2 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $222 million, of which $113 million was for long orders and $109 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $65.1269 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $50.1843 million.