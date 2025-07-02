Paul Atkins: SEC must balance crypto innovation with enforcement

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/02 22:50

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that the regulator remains focused on combating fraud in emerging sectors such as crypto and flaggedconcerns regarding individual access to private credit markets.

In an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins commented on crypto market manipulation, insider trading, and investor protection in the context of expanding private investment access. CNBC

Atkins responded to a question about the lack of major insider trading cases involving cryptocurrencies, despite signs of coordinated trading activity on messaging apps such as Telegram and Signal. The discussion referenced the brief launch of a satirical meme coin “Sorkin coin” named after “Squawk Box” host Andrew Ross Sorkin that at one point had a market capitalization in the hundreds of millions.

He added that regulatory actions in the crypto space have sometimes “been part of the problem of innovation,” suggesting the agency is aware of its tightrope walk between enforcement and overreach.

Crypto, Congress and communications

Atkins was also asked about the SEC’s role in ensuring fairness among elected officials trading stocks—an issue that’s gained traction amid high-profile trades by members of Congress. While he noted that the STOCK Act was passed to add transparency, he admitted that enforcement is challenging.

On company disclosures, Atkins acknowledged that modern markets have changed how information flows.

“It’s up to the issuer to ensure fair access,” he said, referring to companies now using Twitter, podcasts, and other digital channels to share news.

SEC evaluating retail access to private credit

Atkins raised concerns about the growing push to open private credit markets to retail investors. He warned that investors may be “marketed the worst of the credits” that institutions have already rejected.

The agency is “at a cusp of needing to look at the rules” and it will be “cognizant of the risks” when evaluating access standards like accredited investor criteria, he said.

Atkins emphasized the need for disclosure and guardrails, especially as private markets evolve as it is “very important to have good protections in place,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010142-0.01%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.303-7.48%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0004031-1.39%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:54
Share
Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
XRP
XRP$2.8273-0.19%
NEAR
NEAR$3.092+5.74%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.52021-10.62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/10 12:00
Share
HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng tin tức thị trường: Sàn giao dịch tài sản số HashKey đang tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông để huy động không quá 500 triệu USD.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00873-0.11%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0787-1.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03012+30.61%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:00
Share

Trending News

More

Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới