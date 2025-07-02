Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 21:44
Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain.

Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further.

How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns.

What Is GMO Miner?

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations.

Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps

  • Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward

    New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment.

    • Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently

    The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website.

    • Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment

    The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient.

    Five Advantages of GMO Miner

    • Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation
    • No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started
    • Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain
    • Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks
    • Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start

    No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future

    Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient.

    Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey!

    Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.

    Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

    Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

    Barclays: Sự tăng giá của vàng phản ánh sự thiếu tin tưởng của thị trường vào trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại

    PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Ajay Rajadhyaksha, Chủ tịch Nghiên cứu Toàn cầu của Barclays, đã tuyên bố trong một báo cáo rằng sự tăng giá vàng năm nay báo hiệu sự mất lòng tin ngày càng tăng của thị trường đối với trật tự tài chính và tiền tệ hiện tại. Ông lưu ý rằng gánh nặng nợ của bốn nền kinh tế lớn—Hoa Kỳ, Vương quốc Anh, Pháp và Nhật Bản—mỗi nước đều vượt quá 100% GDP tương ứng, trong khi vị thế tài chính của họ tiếp tục xấu đi. Ông nói thêm, "Quan trọng nhất, có rất ít ý chí chính trị cho việc củng cố đi ngang (Sideway consolidation) tài chính." Trong khi đó, các tài sản trú ẩn an toàn truyền thống khác, như đồng yên Nhật và đồng franc Thụy Sĩ, đang mất đi một phần sức hấp dẫn của chúng. Rajadhyaksha cho biết vàng thường tăng giá khi nền kinh tế không ổn định hoặc thị trường tài chính đang sụp đổ. Ông tin rằng mặc dù thị trường tài chính hiện tại đang khỏe mạnh, sự tăng giá gần đây của vàng nên được coi là nguyên nhân đáng lo ngại đối với các nhà hoạch định chính sách.
    Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

    Giá XRP Gặp Khó Khăn Dưới $3 Khi Lãi Suất Futures Giảm và Cá Voi Dump 440 Triệu Token

    Giá XRP đang chịu áp lực trở lại, giao dịch gần mức $2,80–$2,83 sau nhiều lần không thể giành lại rào cản tâm lý $3,00. Đọc thêm: Công đoàn Lao động Hoa Kỳ kêu gọi Thượng viện phản đối dự luật Crypto vì rủi ro đối với lương hưu và người lao động. Trong phái sinh, động lượng đã giảm nhiệt khi lãi suất mở Futures đã giảm xuống khoảng $8,85 tỷ sau khi chạm mốc $9 tỷ trong thời gian ngắn, […]
    XRP
    XRP$2.8273-0.19%
    NEAR
    NEAR$3.092+5.74%
    OpenLedger
    OPEN$0.52021-10.62%
    HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

    HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

    PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng tin tức thị trường: Sàn giao dịch tài sản số HashKey đang tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông để huy động không quá 500 triệu USD.
