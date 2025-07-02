Anchorage Digital Appointed Exclusive Custodian and Staking Provider for REX-Osprey SOL Spot ETF

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF launched by REX Shares and Osprey Funds has selected Anchorage Digital as the exclusive custody and staking service provider. This is the first crypto ETF in the United States that combines token exposure with staking income. It adopts the Investment Company Act of 1940 and has a management fee of 0.75%.

This ETF is different from the spot BTC/ETH ETF previously registered under the 1933 Act, which requires qualified custodians to hold assets. As the only bank currently approved by the federal government to provide both custody and pledge services, Anchorage will perform SOL pledge operations for the ETF through cooperative verification nodes and distribute the proceeds to investors. Industry data shows that at least 60 altcoin ETF proposals are currently awaiting SEC approval.